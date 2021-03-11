ING Groep NV Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 149.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,449 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.