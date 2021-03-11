ING Groep NV Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,158 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 323,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,682,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL opened at $211.59 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of -57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.75.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.