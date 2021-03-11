ING Groep NV Buys 64,227 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,343 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,683,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,632 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,073,240 shares of company stock valued at $72,221,822 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.51 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

