Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $13.95. 1,686,130 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,230,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEA. DA Davidson raised their price target on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $375.18 million, a PE ratio of 267.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $148,292,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,440.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,870,837 shares of company stock worth $148,613,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 993,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,322,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 160,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

