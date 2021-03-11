Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IDEXY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,540. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $108.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

