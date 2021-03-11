Indexed Finance (NDX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.68 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and $797,923.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $6.65 or 0.00011922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.06 or 0.00511171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00066299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00053526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00072392 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.80 or 0.00528636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00076788 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

