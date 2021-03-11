Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.00

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 2757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.64.

IBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $7,983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,613 shares of company stock worth $15,859,331. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 264,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.