Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.