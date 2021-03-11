Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.96.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
