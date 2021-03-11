Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading Up 10% on Earnings Beat

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s share price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $99.96 and last traded at $99.34. Approximately 598,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 494,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $94.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

In other news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 71,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,762,590.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $8,435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,589,161.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,105,456 shares of company stock valued at $87,639,482 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

