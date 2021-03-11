Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

