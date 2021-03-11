Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Immunic alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 311.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMUX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,389. Immunic has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.