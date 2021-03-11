ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Insider Douglas Lingard Buys 48,320 Shares

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) insider Douglas Lingard purchased 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$60,400.00 ($43,142.86).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

ImExHS Company Profile

ImExHS Limited operates as an imaging software as a service and ancillary service provider in Australia and internationally. It is involved in developing and selling Hiruko software platform that comprises radiology information system, which manages the workflow management system with a patient data and image distribution system, as well as picture archiving and communication system that allows healthcare organization to capture, store, view, and share radiology images.

