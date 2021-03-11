Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.35.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $400.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,687,250.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,225 shares of company stock valued at $8,847,178. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $481,158,000 after buying an additional 81,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.