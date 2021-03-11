IG Gold Reaches Market Cap of $2.58 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. IG Gold has a market cap of $2.58 million and $11,265.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.51 or 0.00518110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051888 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.98 or 0.00710703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00054825 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.