IDT (NYSE:IDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.50

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $539.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.
About IDT (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.
