IDT (NYSE:IDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.50

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $539.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDT by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 162,357 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in IDT by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IDT by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in IDT by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter worth about $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

