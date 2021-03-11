Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $11.74 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $543,620.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Idle token can now be bought for about $11.74 or 0.00020621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.03 or 0.00539428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00065851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00055916 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.45 or 0.00524360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00074684 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,110 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

