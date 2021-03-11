Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON IBST opened at GBX 236.30 ($3.09) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 216.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 188.05. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £967.79 million and a P/E ratio of -59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 198 ($2.59).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

