Ibstock (LON:IBST) PT Raised to GBX 226

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.50 ($2.70).

Get Ibstock alerts:

LON:IBST traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 235.80 ($3.08). The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,114. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 216.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 188.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ibstock has a one year low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £965.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.51.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.