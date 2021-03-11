Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,269,000. DRH Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 94,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.86. 310,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,121. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $209.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.