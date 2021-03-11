Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.09.
Several analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HII stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.86. 310,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,121. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $209.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.