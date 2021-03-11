HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total value of $3,228,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,156 shares in the company, valued at $247,708,413.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $32,743,389 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $452.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.48. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $547.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

