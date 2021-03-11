HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Societe Generale raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $31.08 on Thursday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in HSBC by 734.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 28,761 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in HSBC by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HSBC by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

