HSBC (LON:HSBA) Lowered to Sell at Investec

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Investec’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 415 ($5.42).

Shares of LON HSBA traded down GBX 19.45 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 426.65 ($5.57). 11,865,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,098,105. The stock has a market cap of £86.90 billion and a PE ratio of 22.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 412.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 368.16. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 523 ($6.83).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

