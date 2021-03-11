HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Plans $0.75 Annual Dividend

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.745 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

HSBC has decreased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. HSBC has a payout ratio of 134.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect HSBC to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 143.5%.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of -62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.