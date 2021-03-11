H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

