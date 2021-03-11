H&R Block, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for H&R Block in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.22.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

