HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.64

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 277909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

Get HP alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in HP by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 647,277 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in HP by 285.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 592,459 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in HP by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,438,000 after buying an additional 318,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.