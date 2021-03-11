HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 62,541 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in HP were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in HP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in HP by 0.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $332,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 50,625 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 134,615 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.26 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

