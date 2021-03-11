Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32. Hooker Furniture has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.36 million, a PE ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

In related news, insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,941 shares in the company, valued at $328,053. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $467,331.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,307,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,770,000 after purchasing an additional 67,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after buying an additional 62,699 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 279.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 191,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

