Home Point Capital Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HMPT) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 10th

Home Point Capital’s (NASDAQ:HMPT) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 10th. Home Point Capital had issued 7,250,000 shares in its IPO on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $94,250,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Point Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

In other Home Point Capital news, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,693,720.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274 in the last quarter.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

