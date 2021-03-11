Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTO opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.37. Histogen has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Get Histogen alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Histogen at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.