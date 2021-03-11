Histogen (HSTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Histogen has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33.

Get Histogen alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Histogen in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.