Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the topic of several other reports. Panmure Gordon lowered Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

HCXLF opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

