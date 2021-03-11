Hilton Worldwide Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,939 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the average volume of 5,107 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.74.

Shares of HLT opened at $124.51 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -107.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,531 shares of company stock worth $7,372,499 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

