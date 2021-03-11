Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hilltop Holdings have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. Decent loan demand, strong deposit mix and increased focus on improving fee income will likely continue to support revenues. The company's capital deployment activities seem sustainable, through which it will continue to enhance shareholder value. Further, the company's restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are commendable. Nevertheless, pressure on margins, owing to near-zero rates, remains a major concern and will likely hurt the top line. Also, mounting costs mainly due to investments in franchise are expected to hamper profitability to some extent.”

Get Hilltop alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HTH. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

HTH opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Hilltop by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.