HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,599 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

