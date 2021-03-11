HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,615,000 after purchasing an additional 678,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 475,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 211,804 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 854,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 685,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ABB opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.6957 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

