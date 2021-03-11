HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,266 Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 69,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

