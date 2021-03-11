HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 20,989 United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 105,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,134.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 7,858.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

UMC opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.99. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

