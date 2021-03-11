HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Maximus by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Maximus by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Maximus by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Maximus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,910,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.08.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMS. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

