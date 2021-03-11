Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

