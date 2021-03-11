Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HES. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.31. 11,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. Hess has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hess by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 11.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth $339,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hess by 3.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.