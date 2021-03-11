Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Sells $1,499,183.91 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $1,499,183.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HES opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

