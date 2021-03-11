Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.69.

HT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

HT stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $452.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $872,481.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 202,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

