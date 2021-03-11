Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.94 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post sales of $25.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $22.50 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $25.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $156.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $179.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $295.32 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.69. 13,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,672. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27.

In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,717,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,691,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 569,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

