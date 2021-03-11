Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $5.54

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $5.54 or 0.00009940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $26.04 million and $1.20 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00489827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00072970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.29 or 0.00522492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00076155 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.