Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.98

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 3393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -207.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,363,000 after buying an additional 3,091,693 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 126,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 429.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 133,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 108,063 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 17.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,873,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,452,000 after buying an additional 1,151,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

