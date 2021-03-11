Heritage Trust Co Sells 232 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Aflac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,235 shares of company stock worth $4,493,953. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Aflac stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 36,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $51.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

