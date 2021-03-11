Heritage Trust Co Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 294,604 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.31. 80,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,258. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.