Heritage Trust Co Purchases 703 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.53. 3,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 978.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.57.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

