Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $60.04. 808,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,435,229. The stock has a market cap of $254.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $61.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.